Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

