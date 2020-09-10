Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 682,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 24.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 90,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 582,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 2.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

AFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.