Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,922,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,417 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.