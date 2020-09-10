Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,608. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

