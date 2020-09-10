Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,027 shares of company stock worth $4,788,999 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBS stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,380. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

