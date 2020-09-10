Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 17 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $850.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $891.25 and a 200-day moving average of $903.29. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

