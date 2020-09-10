Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 816 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,825. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $231.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

