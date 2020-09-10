Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 226,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 4,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

