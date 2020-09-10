Societe Generale Lowers HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HDELY opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.