Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SOM stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.43. Somero Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.92 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $146.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

