Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95.

