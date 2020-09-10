Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

