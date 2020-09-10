Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 462,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 655,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

