SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,455 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $30.56 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

