Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

