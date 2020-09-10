Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.