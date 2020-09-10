Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

SQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 76,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,821. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.60 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $170.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,583 shares of company stock worth $34,785,771. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

