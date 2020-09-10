Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57.

On Friday, August 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00.

CRM opened at $250.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cfra upped their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

