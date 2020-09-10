Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) Increases Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SLS opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $528.34 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst has a 12 month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 644 ($8.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Get Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst alerts:

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Company Profile

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.