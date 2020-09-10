Stealth Price Reaches $0.0534 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004705 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001365 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032168 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,889,011 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

