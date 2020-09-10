Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $683,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,683,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,530,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $1,372,180.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $1,420,984.89.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $697,410.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,438,596.45.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $738,000.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $790,451.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $716,490.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.