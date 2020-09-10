Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 30,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

