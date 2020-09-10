Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 30,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,886,754.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRKS opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 121.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 260.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

