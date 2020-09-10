Stephen(Steve) McCann Sells 60,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Stephen(Steve) McCann sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.20 ($8.71), for a total value of A$731,700.00 ($522,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$13.97.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently -13.51%.

About Lendlease Group

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

