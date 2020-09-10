Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.53. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 23,625 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Sterling Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 69.71 and a quick ratio of 69.62.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

