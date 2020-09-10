Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.17. 12,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $117.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

