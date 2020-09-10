Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 23,415 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of L3Harris worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

