Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.95. 10,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.86 and a 200 day moving average of $325.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

