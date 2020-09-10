Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.07. 6,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

