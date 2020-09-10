Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,810 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.23. 38,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.