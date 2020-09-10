Stifel Financial Corp Sells 283,134 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Corning worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

GLW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 55,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.73 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

