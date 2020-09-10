Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

