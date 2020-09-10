Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,156 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the average volume of 485 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.44.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

