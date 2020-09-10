Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Papa John’s Int’l Call Options (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,874 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 253.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $8,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 52.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

