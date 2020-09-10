Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Albireo Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,237 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $410.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

