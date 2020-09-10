StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.21

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $19.03. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 6,767 shares.

BANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities initiated coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth $2,486,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

