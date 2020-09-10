Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%.
NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 2,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,410. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.
