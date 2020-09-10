Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

SBBP stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.54. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

