Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.33

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.70. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

