Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.19

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 2981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $983.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.