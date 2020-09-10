SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SWISS RE LTD/S has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

