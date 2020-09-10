SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to Buy by Edward Jones

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $61.42 on Thursday. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYSCO will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SYSCO by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

