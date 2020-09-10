TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,435.44 and a beta of 0.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 346.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 168,968 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,048,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

