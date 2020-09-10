Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

TGT stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,258. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

