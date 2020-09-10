Taubman Centers (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Taubman Centers (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.