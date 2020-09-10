TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,488 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Kodiak Sciences worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $350,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 589,775 shares of company stock valued at $28,205,076.

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

