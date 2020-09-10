TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.89. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

