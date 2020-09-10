TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,161 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Irhythm Technologies worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $599,622.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,054 shares of company stock worth $23,789,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.