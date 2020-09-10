TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,600 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 187,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

