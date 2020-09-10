TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,400 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

